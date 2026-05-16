Georgia CB Noah Willis talks Michigan State offer, connections to program

Michigan State cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat continues to expand his cornerback board ahead of official visit season with an offer to cornerback Noah Willis of Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity High School. The cornerback announced his offer via social media on Saturday morning.

Willis (6-1, 170) holds other offers from Wake Forest, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and more. He is not yet ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings, but received his Michigan State offer after a workout at his school in front of both Poteat and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

“With the new staff, our communication is pretty much brand new,” Willis said. “I was able to get up to a game with the old staff last season, with my teammate who is actually a freshman there now in TJ Umenyiora. We went up to a game and I started to build a relationship with the old staff.

“I just got re-tapped in with this new staff. They stopped by the school and I had a workout. I really like Coach Po and Coach Rossi, so we are just building that relationship.”

Willis was offered after the coaches took in a workout at his school. The cornerback was excited to see the Spartan coaches in person, feeling strong about his workout that day. It was only a few days later that Poteat called with the Michigan State offer.

“I thought it was really big to have both the cornerbacks coach and the defensive coordinator there to come see me,” Willis said. “I demonstrated change of direction, speed, my hips, all of that just to get the offer.”

Willis has kept in touch with Michigan State freshman cornerback TJ Umenyiora, who committed to the Spartans under the previous coaching staff and decided to stay in East Lansing under Poteat and company.

“He has told me about how well he is doing and how great of a coach that Coach Po is,” Willis said. “TJ thinks he is one of the best cornerback coaches in the country and hearing that from him is really good.”

The cornerback has been impressed with Poteat himself in the short time getting to know the position coach. He is looking forward to continuing his relationship with Michigan State ahead of a busy June.

“I think Coach Po is a great coach,” Willis said. “I am still building that relationship, but hearing from TJ, he is a good coach. Doing some research on him, I think he is definitely a great coach and one of the best in the nation.”

Willis is looking to fit a Michigan State official visit into his June docket. As of now, Willis has three official visits set, with BYU, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.

“Coach Po is going to be calling me again and we will be getting that planned for possibly June 12,” Willis said. “That is not locked in, but we are getting it planned for sure.”