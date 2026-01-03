ANALYSIS: How and why Michigan State fumbled a major opportunity at Nebraska, 58-56

They called this the biggest basketball game in the history of Nebraska statehood, and Husker fans celebrated as such, storming the court as the unbeaten, No. 13-ranked Huskers beat No. 9 Michigan State, 58-56, Friday night Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Despite 19 turnovers, Michigan State had a chance to tie the game with 0.7 seconds left, with Carson Cooper at the foul line. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - 50% off portal bundle offer! - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).