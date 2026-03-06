ANALYSIS: How No. 8 Michigan State nearly blew Senior Night against Rutgers, but survived at 25-5

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Tom Izzo said playing improved basketball at this time of year is almost more important than winning or losing. Thursday, the Spartans narrowly secured victory and didn’t come close to getting the former. Michigan State posted an uneven 91-87 victory over Rutgers, and didn’t play the type of clean, improving basketball Izzo was hoping to see, nearly resulting in an embarrasing Senior Night pratfall. But No. 8 Michigan State survived and came out of it 25-5, with a five-game win streak. After the game, Izzo took blame for a few late-game errors, said it was almost worth losing in order to maintain a 30-year tradition of proper Senior Night sendoffs, and promised the fans at Breslin that "believe it or not," the Spartans will show up on Sunday at No. 3 Michigan. But the film of this victory won't look pretty. Michigan State squandered a 19-point, 74-55 lead with 6:17 left, never got a chance to set up the senior parade of Spartan logo floor kissing, and needed clutch free throws from Jeremy Fears with :02 seconds left to cement victory. Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Denham Wojcik, Trey Fort and Nick Sanders had to wait until the post-game Senior Night ceremony to kiss the Spartan head logo at halfcourt. They weren’t able to do it, in-game, because Rutgers wouldn’t quit, and Michigan State wouldn’t stop making mistakes. WHERE IT (ALMOST) WENT WRONG Michigan State woke up from a sloppy first half, built a 15-point lead, saw it cut to 10, then rebuilt it to 19 with 6:17 left, and all seemed in order for a routine Senior Night of floor kissing, hugs and maybe some tears. But then the Spartans ended the game as sloppily as they started it. And Rutgers suddenly turned white hot. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)