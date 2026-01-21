ANALYSIS: Where No. 10 Michigan State grew (and faltered) in win at Oregon

No. 10-ranked Michigan State didn’t accumulate any style points in an inconsistent 68-52 victory over an ailing Oregon team, but the Spartans tapped into some unlikely offensive sources to pull away after some unsightly moments, Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Carson Cooper scored a career-high 19 points, played strong defense and logged a career-high 33 minutes. Coen Carr scored 15 points and delivered some much-needed perimeter scoring in the first 30 minutes when other aspects of the Spartan offense were struggling. Carr's efficiency from the perimeter should provide the junior with a nice nudge of confidence. Carr also had a game-high eight rebounds. And senior wing Trey Fort scored nine important points on 4-of-5 shooting. Two of his jump shots helped end a Michigan State scoring drought in the first half, and two more jumpers helped fuel the turning point moments of the game midway through the second half. Fort saw extended playing time because Kur Teng experienced problems on defense in the first half, and Jordan Scott had a sleepy moment in the second half. ⭐ Get SpartanMag, $1 for your first week. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic. Join here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/