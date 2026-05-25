Is Marquell Evans the next big thing at Cass Tech? Michigan State is watching

DETROIT - When Michigan State coaches attended the Metro-Detroit Football High School Showcase earlier this month, they took a long look at some of the talent at Detroit Cass Tech. Cass Tech has produced more NFL Draft picks than any public high school in the country over the past 10 years, according to Max Preps. If the trend continues, there likely was a future NFL Draft pick or two on the field when Michigan State’s Joe Rossi, Nick Sheridan and James Adams roamed the Cass Tech field at noon on May 12. Three interesting Detroit Cass Tech prospects run the gamut of expectations for the 2028 recruiting class, and the Spartans are providing various levels of attention. Donald Tabron is ranked the No. 3 quarterback and No. 38 player in the nation for the class of 2028. He’s already a super blue chipper with heavy national interest. Mylan Griggs, a 6-foot wide receiver, is ranked No. 346 nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings and is seen as a borderline four-star. Michigan State is in the fold for him. Meanwhile, safety Marquell Evans, currently a no-star recruit, fits the type of profile that could come from the shadows to become a college star and pro prospect. His recruitment could prove to be as interesting as the other two. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)