J Batt leaving Michigan State for Kentucky

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Stability issues at Michigan State reached a new level on Monday with news that J Batt will be stepping down as athletic director in order to take the same position at the University of Kentucky.

News of Kentucky’s interest in Batt broke on Saturday, via a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

This comes less than three weeks after Kevin Guskiewicz announced he would be leaving his post as president of Michigan State University in order to take the same position at Clemson. Guskiewicz hired Batt as athletic director at Michigan State, snaring him from Georgia Tech in June of 2025.

With Guskiewicz on his way out, and Batt’s political power source no longer by his side, insiders anticipated that Batt’s departure would soon follow. And now Batt has found a golden exit, via the University of Kentucky. Kentucky will pay a $2.5 million buyout to Michigan State, a figure which was contractually cut in half from $5 million when Guskiewicz announced he would be leaving.

There have yet to be any official comments from Michigan State administrators on Batt’s departure.

Batt was introduced as Michigan State’s 21st athletic director on June 2, 2025. He officially took over less than three weeks later. In just days short of a full year on the job, Batt oversaw the firing of Jonathan Smith as head football coach and the hiring of Pat Fitzgerald in late November.

In recent months, Batt announced the advent of Spartan Ventures and Spartan Media Ventures, LLC, which are and were intended to drive Michigan State’s revenue-generating enterprise in the NIL era, and fund an ambitious stadium renovation plan. Spartan Ventures is due to launch on July 1, without Batt at the helm.

Batt replaced Alan Haller, who was relieved of his duties as Michigan State athletic director on May 1, 2025. In May of 2025, after Haller’s firing, Spartan basketball coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith served as co-interim athletic directors until Batt was hired in early June.

Smith has been with the Michigan State athletic department for 28 years and is in her 23rd year as the department’s chief compliance officer. Sources have told SpartanMag that Smith is a strong bet to serve in an interim role as athletic director again, with those contingency plans having been in place for several days.

This interim term will undoubtedly be longer than the one-month stint in 2025, which could put Izzo’s candidacy for an interim athletic director role in question as it will encroach on the basketball season. But sources assure SpartanMag that Izzo’s voice and perspective will carry considerable weight within the department during this time of transition.

In 2025, Michigan State had a president in place and the ability to move forward quickly in its search for a new athletic director. Guskiewicz opted for Batt, whom Guskiewicz had known during their days at the University of North Carolina – Guskiewicz as a professor and Batt as a goalie on the Tar Heels’ soccer team. This time, Michigan State’s president, Guskiewicz, is on his way out, with plans of finding his successor in the beginning stages. It’s doubtful that Michigan State will find a permanent replacement for Batt until Michigan State finds a successor for Guskiewicz, which could take months.

(Where did things go wrong for MSU and Batt? What’s next for MSU? More coverage and analysis to come throughout the day at SpartanMag.com).