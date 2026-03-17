KILLOP'S TAKE: Michigan State lands Brighton (Mich.) OT Jack Carlson

Michigan State landed an important commitment on Tuesday, landing three-star offensive tackle Jack Carlson, of Brighton (Mich.) High School, as he announced his commitment via social media.

Carlson (6-7, 250) is ranked a three-star, the No. 492 overall recruit in his class by the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is also ranked the No. 41 offensive tackle, and the No. 9 recruit in Michigan for his class.

The lineman chose Michigan State over other offers from Northwestern, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Harvard, and others. He visited Northwestern at the end of January, with Michigan State being his only spring visit. Carlson is slotted to return for an official visit on May 29.

Carlson becomes the fourth commitment in the Spartan 2027 class and the second of the day joining Ohio quarterback Eli Stumpf. Michigan State received pledges from interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff of Grand Rapids (Mich.), along with running back Savior Owens of Massillon (Oh.) Washington High School back in January.

Killop’s take:

Carlson presents a large frame with good athleticism and technique for Nick Tabacca and company to mold in East Lansing in years to come. At 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, Carlson plays both defensive and offensive line for Brighton. He began his high school career on the defensive line, making the transition to offensive tackle as a junior. Carlson lists himself with an 83 and a half inch wingspan, likely projecting as a left tackle at the college level. He is also a wrestler, as the length and athleticism translates to the football field.

What’s next?

On the offensive line, Tabacca and company will be welcoming a host of important visits this spring. Four-star Ohio offensive lineman Dominic Black will visit on Thursday as Michigan State hopes to secure an official visit. The Spartans are hoping to stay in the mix for Indiana four-star tackle Caleb Johnson as he will visit later this month for a spring practice, and return for an official visit in June.

Michigan State is also in the mix for Illinois four-star Corey Laga as he will return to East Lansing for his second visit on March 31. Cincinnati (Oh.) tackle Patrick O’Brien, along with Perrysburg (Oh.) tackle Reed Gerken and others will also visit East Lansing this spring.