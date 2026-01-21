Kur Teng can't guard Tom Izzo's mother? Michigan State's coach explains

Michigan State's Tom Izzo went viral again on Tuesday night. This time, he wasn’t brazenly offering suggestions to the NCAA or playing Christmas carols on an accordion. This time, he was back to offering criticisms to one of his players in a unique, signature way. He didn’t yell at Kur Teng when correcting the reserve guard about a pair of defensive lapses during a TV time out early in Michigan State’s 68-52 victory at Oregon. Instead, he somewhat calmly hurled a semi-humorous insult at Teng. An FS1 camera picked up the audio, and the words were broadcast nationwide. “Kur, you can’t guard my mother,” Izzo said to Teng in the huddle. “My mother.” Izzo was aware that a camera was in the huddle. He said it for effect. He calculates everything. And he got his wish. The message got out. Now he hopes it hits home with Teng. MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 for first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/