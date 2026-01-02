Matt Gulbin 'fired up' about Nick Tabacca coming to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Count one notable outgoing offensive lineman as a big proponent of incoming Michigan State offensive line coach, Nick Tabacca. Matt Gulbin, who started 12 games at center for Michigan State in 2025, played four years under Tabacca at Wake Forest from 2021-24. “I couldn’t talk higher of him,” Gulgin recently told SpartanMag. “I’m excited.” Sources confirmed in late December that Tabacca will be joining Pat Fitzgerald’s staff at Michigan State, although it hasn’t yet been officially announced by the university. SpartanMag has learned that Tabacca has reached out to current Michigan State offensive linemen, and made contact with them via phone calls. Gulbin completed his eligibility at Michigan State in 2025. He was named a team captain and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He graded out as the No. 2 center in the FBS by Pro Football Focus. Gulbin has reached out to some of his former Michigan State o-line mates to tell them about Tabacca. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - 50% off portal bundle offer! - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).