ANALYSIS: Mental errors and ball screen defense cost Michigan State in loss to UCLA

Michigan State’s defense didn’t travel to the Big Ten Tournament. And the Spartans are traveling home early.

UCLA ripped the nets from deep, close and most other places in posting an 88-84 victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, Friday night at United Center.

UCLA shot 55.6 percent from the field, the most ever against a Spartan team in Big Ten Tournament play. The Bruins shot above 60 percent for most of the night, and went 13-of-27 from 3-point range.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

UCLA led throughout the second half, by as much as 15 at 54-39 with 15:11 remaining.

The Spartans stormed back, and cut the lead to 80-78 with :43 seconds left on a 3-pointer from Kur Teng from the right corner.

Michigan State had been in foul mode moments earlier after a Jeremy Fears lay-up cut the lead to 80-75 with :57 seconds left. At that juncture, Michigan State called time out and instructed its players to press and foul, preferably Donavan Dent, a sub-70 percent foul shooter.

Jordan Scott fouled Dent. Dent missed the front end of a one-and-one, and that led to Teng’s 3-pointer from the corner.

Michigan State pressed with :43 seconds left and Tom Izzo wanted the Spartans to play out the possession on defense. But word didn’t get to Scott. He was still in foul mode.

Scott fouled UCLA’s Trent Perry with :36 seconds left. Izzo erupted in disbelief. Scott, feeling bad, tucked his face into his jersey. Michigan State never got a chance to see what would have happened if the Spartans had played out that possession on defense. Whether or not the bench did a good enough job of communicating the intention to play out that possession on defense is unknown as the Spartans head back to East Lansing to await their bracket assignment for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

After Scott’s foul, Perry hit both free throws to give UCLA an 82-78 lead with :36 seconds left.

Michigan State cut it to 80-82 with :32 second left on a pair of Fears free throws, when his driving lay-up attempt barely rolled off the rim while being fouled.

Then, Michigan State pressed, looking for a steal and then a foul. UCLA broke the press and got the ball to Brandon Williams under the rim for a dunk, with Carson Cooper on his chest. At that juncture, Izzo wanted Cooper to foul Williams - UCLA’s worst free throw shooter - and send him to the line with a 2-point lead with :25 seconds left. Instead, Cooper allowed the dunk. Izzo blew another gasket.

Michigan State cut the lead to 84-82 with :12 seconds left on a Cooper 2-footer. But UCLA’s Perry went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final :12 seconds to ice the game.

Down the stretch, every time Michigan State pulled to within a touchdown of the Bruins, UCLA answered with a 3-pointer.

“Guys hit big time shots, big time plays,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. “I thought this was our best physical effort defensively. It was our best physical effort, exertion that I’ve seen. Guys played their asses off tonight.”

WHAT IT MEANS

UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) defends against Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at United Center. - Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State fell to 25-7. The Spartans were projected as a No. 2 seed by most bracketologists heading into the conference tournaments. It remains to be seen whether this loss possibly moves Michigan State to a No. 3 seed.

Moreover, Michigan State’s continued problems in playing ball screen defense is a concern as the NCAA Tournament awaits. Izzo was unhappy with Michigan State’s ball screen defense during Sunday’s loss to Michigan, especially when it came to assignment recognition.

Against UCLA, the Spartans had problems keeping Dent out of the paint. He continually drew an extra defender and dished to open shooters. He finished with 12 assists.

Michigan State began icing the ball screen and trying to force UCLA’s ball screen offense to Dent’s left hand. But UCLA had success re-screening back to his right hand.

With 6:30 left, Michigan State began switching everyone on defense, to stay out of hedge/help communication. Michigan State played a small lineup for most of the second half, against UCLA’ small lineup, but the Spartans were never able to contain the Bruins’ ball screen drives.

Michigan State took Fears off of Dent and replaced him with Scott late in the second half, but Scott had trouble keeping Dent out of the paint with the right hand.

Fears went back on Dent in the final two minutes. But UCLA hit a dagger when off guard Skyy Clark hit a 3-pointer from the right corner off of weave drive-and-kick action. That triple answered an 8-0 Michigan State run, capped by a Fears driving, leaning lay-up and one.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Dent scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Perry scored 22.

Fears led Michigan State with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. He had 13 assists and four turnovers.

Teng and Cooper each scored 13 points. Coen Carr added 12 and had eight rebounds. Michigan State had a 34-26 edge on the boards.

Trey Fort came off the bench to score 8 points in 13 minutes of play. He was 3-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. His scoring was pivotal in energizing the Spartans and leading the comeback. Michigan State kept him on the court for key moments in the final minutes.

UCLA was without front line star Tyler Bilodeau for the entire second half due to a knee injury. He played only 10 minutes.

Michigan State played two possessions with Jordan Scott at point guard midway through the second half, with Michigan State trailing 69-61 and Fears needing a rest. Michigan State went scoreless on those two possessions. On the first, Fort's driving dunk attempt was blocked at the rim by Eric Dailey.

On the second of those possessions, a Teng pass intended for Cooper was intercepted and returned for a dunk and a 71-61 UCLA lead.

Michigan State briefly dabbled with Scott at point guard for one possession earlier in the season. But this marked the first time that Michigan State went away from Denham Wojcik for back-up point guard duty, an interesting turn heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Wojcik played two minutes in the first half against UCLA. He entered the game with Michigan State down by six, and left the game with Michigan State down by 6. Wojcik missed a 3-pointer, and airballed an 8-foot fall-away in the lane with the shot clock expiring, and committed a turnover on an entry pass. On defense, he drew a charge.

WHAT WENT WRONG IN THE FIRST HALF

UCLA came into the game having won five of its last six, dating back to the Bruins’ blowout loss at Michigan State on Feb. 15. The Bruins rank No. 1 in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage. Both of those trends held strong in the first half.

UCLA led 44-33 at halftime, and led by as 13 on two occasions, including 44-31 on an Eric Dailey 3-pointer. On that play, Carr shrank into the paint to help on screen/roll action, leaving Dailey open in the corner.

One possession earlier, Carr was reprimanded for not helping enough on a ball screen drive against Fears, which resulted in a Dent high-glass runner and foul - a 3-point play which expanded the lead to 41-31.

Basically, UCLA had Michigan State chasing its tail in ball screen coverage in the first half, and the Bruins capitalized with hot shooting from deep.

UCLA was 7-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half, and expanded that to 8-of-15 in taking a 47-36 lead early in the second half.

UCLA out-shot Michigan State 63 percent to 32.1 percent in the first half.

UCLA’s pressure defense in the halfcourt upset the rhythm and geometry of the Spartan offense in the first half. Michigan State wasn’t able to beat it with dribble penetration. UCLA denied the passing lanes on ball reversals, which further upset the timing of the Michigan State offense.

Michigan State planned to get some pressure-release plays in the second half, with back cuts but the Spartans were unable to do damage against the Bruins’ aggressive defense.

Dent was terrific in the first half, with 12 points, seven assists and no turnovers - carrying over nicely from Thursday night’s triple-double.