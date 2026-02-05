REACTION: Michigan State HC Tom Izzo - 'There’s got to be a gut check with a couple of guys'

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo blamed himself as much as anyone, in the wake of Wednesday’s 76-73 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. But there were plenty of others on his blame radar, too. “I can't figure out why we started out so poorly,” Izzo said. “Really disappointed in my upperclassmen and the coach because the coach has to get a team ready and it's been three games in a row now that we have not been there at the beginning.” Michigan State fell behind 15-5 in the opening minutes, cut the lead to 26-21, but trailed by 11 (32-21) at halftime. This after trailing to Michigan 15-5 and 20-7 in the early going. Michigan State trailed 21-13 and 29-18 at Rutgers on Jan. 27. “A lot of question marks with my team." (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)