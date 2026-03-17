KILLOP'S TAKE: Michigan State adds 2027 Ohio QB Eli Stumpf

Michigan State continues to add to their 2027 recruiting class, this time adding a commitment from quarterback Eli Stumpf, of Sunbury (Oh.) Big Walnut High School. The announcement came via social media after a two-day visit in East Lansing wrapped up on Tuesday.

Stumpf (6-4, 190) chose the Spartans over offers from Toledo, Kent State, and Cornell. He is ranked a three-star, the No. 1,124 overall recruit in his class by the Rivals Industry Rankings. Stumpf is ranked the No. 75 quarterback in his class and the No. 44 recruit in Ohio.

The quarterback threw for 2,436 total yards on 143-of-207 (69%) passing with 31 touchdowns as a junior, helping lead Big Walnut to a 12-2 record on the season.

Blessed to have another great season with my team! Focused on making the most of every opportunity given to me. Ready for a great offseason! @BradMaendler @BWEagleFB @CoachJAS1984 @BWBasketball @JaredLuginbill

6”5 185lbs

12-2 (Final 4)

143/207 (69%)

2436 TOT YDS

31 TDS… — Eli Stumpf 2027 (@elistumpf_4) November 30, 2025

Killop’s take:

Michigan State and quarterbacks coach John McNulty were able to secure their guy at the quarterback position which is always important. McNulty and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan have made Stumpf a priority since arriving in East Lansing and trust their evaluation as the lone power four school to offer.

Stumpf has a big arm with a frame that can add some weight ahead of his senior season. He reports an unofficial 4.7 40-yard dash, possessing the ability to use his legs and extend plays to get the ball downfield. Stumpf has a high football IQ and makes quick decisions.

The quarterback put up big numbers as both a sophomore and a junior, as I wouldn’t be surprised to see him rise up the rankings this summer and fall. He also plays basketball for Big Walnut.

What’s next?

With Stumpf now in the fold, Michigan State can look to him to help recruit the class of 2027. He will likely be able to make his way back to campus for multiple spring and summer visits, helping accompany the other visitors.

Michigan State signed highly regarded Kayd Coffman in the class of 2026, and with Stumpf now in the fold in 2027, the sights can be set on evaluating 2028 quarterbacks and beyond.

The Spartans are hoping to get Cass Tech four-star Donald Tabron on campus as he has a national attention on his recruitment early on. In-state quarterbacks Drew Sheridan, along with Max Widner also remain on the radar. A pair of Ohio quarterbacks will also visit this spring in Brysen Hall and Reid Berry.

Stumpf likely won’t be the only Michigan State commitment of the afternoon. Stay tuned to SpartanMag.com for more coverage.