ANALYSIS: How Michigan State dominated UCLA, 82-59, and what it means going forward

EAST LANSING, Mich. - After losing three of four, No. 15-ranked Michigan State needed a feel-good, get-well party. The Spartans certainly created one for themselves with an 82-59 victory over UCLA, Tuesday at Breslin Center. With losses to Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin since Jan. 30, this visit from the Bruins - who were just a game behind the Spartans in the Big Ten standings - was a potentially tricky one. But Michigan State dismembered UCLA from the jump. Jeremy Fears nailed three 3-pointers in the first half, and so did Jordan Scott. Then Kur Teng came off the bench for three 3-pointers in the second half to add some frosting to a blowout victory that wasn’t in doubt after the first 10 minutes. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)