ANALYSIS: Jeremy Fears, others, continue to develop, Michigan State downs Washington, 80-63

Michigan State is firmly back in winning form, and Jeremy Fears - taking his game up another notch - continues to be a major reason why. The redshirt-sophomore point guard scored 19 points in helping No. 12 Michigan State pull away for an 80-63 victory over Washington, Saturday at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle. Fears scored 14 of his 19 in the second half and took this game over right when Washington was threatening to forge an upset bid, with the Huskies having pulled to within 48-43 midway through the second half. But Fears was too much, and Michigan State's defense and rebounding finally took hold in helping the Spartans win their fourth straight.