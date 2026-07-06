ANALYSIS: Tom Izzo-led coalition helped Michigan State retain Kevin Guskiewicz

Clemson’s board of trustees approved the extension of Robert Jones as interim president “during the transition to the tenure of President-Elect Guskiewicz,” according to a Clemson press release. Guskiewicz accompanied Clemson board members on a previously-scheduled retreat during the weekend of June 27-28. Back in East Lansing, several influential department members, donors and decision-makers worked last week, and in previous weeks, to try to entice Guskiewicz to stay at Michigan State. Sources tell SpartanMag the movement seemed to gain traction prior to the weekend of June 20, including a heady meeting of the minds in the Lansing area on the evening of June 17. MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/