Michigan State announces game times, networks for Toledo & Eastern Michigan contests

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State’s season opener against Toledo will kickoff from Spartan Stadium at 8 p.m. ET, while its second game against Eastern Michigan will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 12, the program announced Wednesday.

Michigan State has already moved the Toledo game to Friday, Sept. 4, marking the 12th time since 2011 that the Spartans will play their home opener on the Friday of Labor Day Weekend. FS1 will broadcast the game.

Big Ten Network will carry Michigan State’s home matchup with Eastern Michigan.

Michigan State now knows the game times and networks for the first three games of its 2026 season. The Spartans’ week three contest against Notre Dame will kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Michigan State learned earlier this month that its home game against Oregon will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 20 (FOX).

The Big Ten also announced on Wednesday that Michigan State’s homecoming game against Illinois will start no later than 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 10. The same is true for Michigan State’s game at Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Additionally, the Spartans’ game at UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 24 will take place no later than 8 p.m. ET, according to a program release.

Here’s a look at Michigan State’s schedule, with all available game time and network details (home games in caps):

Friday, Sept. 4: TOLEDO, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 12: EASTERN MICHIGAN, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Saturday, Sept. 26: NEBRASKA, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Wisconsin, kickoff no later than 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 10: ILLINOIS (homecoming), kickoff no later than 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 17: NORTHWESTERN, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 24: at UCLA, kickoff no later than 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 31: Bye

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Michigan, TBA

Saturday Nov. 14: WASHINGTON, TBA

Friday, Nov. 20: OREGON, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, Nov. 28: at Rutgers, TBA