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Michigan State answers Tom Izzo's challenge with improved defensive performance vs North Dakota State

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa55 minutes agojakelyskawa
North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) takes a shot as Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports.
North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) takes a shot as Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports.

Tom Izzo challenged his Michigan State players to improve defensively, and they answered the bell vs North Dakota State on Thursday.

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