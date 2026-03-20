Michigan State answers Tom Izzo's challenge with improved defensive performance vs North Dakota State

Michigan State answers Tom Izzo's challenge with improved defensive performance vs North Dakota Stateby: Jake Lyskawa55 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppNorth Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) takes a shot as Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports.Tom Izzo challenged his Michigan State players to improve defensively, and they answered the bell vs North Dakota State on Thursday.