Former Michigan State guard Jaden Akins to represent Motor City Cruise at Next Up Game

Former Michigan State guard Jaden Akins will represent the Motor City Cruise in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game. The event will take place during NBA All-Star weekend on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles.

The Next Up Game features 26 G League players, who are sorted into four teams. Two teams have seven players, while the other two have six. The teams will compete in a four-team tournament, with the goal of showcasing some of the G League’s most exciting players.

Akins finished fifth among all G League players in Next Up Game fan voting. The Farmington, Mich., native has made the most of his opportunity with the hometown G League franchise, averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds and per game in his first year as a professional.

Akins has already made some highlight-reel plays for the Cruise, like his game-winning three-pointer against the Windy City Bulls in overtime on Dec. 8.

After going undrafted, Akins signed a one-year, non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons, which allowed him to join the Cruise, their G League affiliate. Akins has logged 34 minutes per game across all 32 games this season while primarily playing the point guard position.

Akins’ improvement across his four seasons at Michigan State – but especially his senior year – has helped spring-board his successful G League start. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a senior, and finished his career with a Big Ten championship and Elite Eight appearance.