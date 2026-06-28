Michigan State basketball offers '27 C Jaydn Jenkins

Michigan State and Tom Izzo were able to shift their focus to the class of 2027 this off-season as new targets continue to emerge. The Spartans entered the mix for four-star center Jaydn Jenkins, of Warminster (Penn.) Archbishop Wood High School with an offer of their own.

Blessed and beyond grateful to receive an offer from Michigan St.

Thank you Coach Izzo pic.twitter.com/fi03WHmRuN — Jaydn Jenkins (@jaydnjenkins_) June 28, 2026

Jenkins (6-9, 205) is listed as a center. He is ranked a four-star and the No. 43 overall recruit by the Rivals Industry Rankings. Jenkins is also ranked the No. 5 center and the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania for his class.

In addition to Michigan State, the center holds other offers from Villanova, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Xavier, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Virginia Tech, and others. Jenkins recently had an impressive showing at the Philly High School Live event over the weekend.

Jenkins is a lengthy prospect with excellent shot blocking ability. He was one of 35 players in the class of 2026 and 2027 who was selected by USA Basketball to participate on the Men’s U18 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs this off-season.

#1 Ranked Hooper in Philly Jaydn Jenkins just went OFF in front of college coaches at Philly Live😳⭐️ @jaydnjenkins_ pic.twitter.com/xYvz29ngWC — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) June 27, 2026

Elsewhere in the ’27 class:

As of now, the only other confirmed 2027 offer for Michigan State in the class is to legacy recruit Kingston Thomas of East Lansing High School. Thomas is the son of former Spartan and current director of basketball operations David Thomas, as Tom Izzo and company sit in a strong spot in his early recruitment. As of now Thomas holds other offers from Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Old Dominion, and more. The legacy recruit made several visits to Michigan State last winter.

Michigan State has only extended one offer in the class of 2028, with legacy recruit Mateen Cleaves Jr. expected to be a high profile target. Cleaves Jr. holds one other offer as of now in Rutgers, with the Spartans sitting well in his recruitment early on as well.