Michigan State-bound center Ethan Taylor to represent USA at NIKE Hoop Summit

Michigan State basketball signee Ethan Taylor was one of 12 players selected to represent the United States at the 27th annual NIKE Hoop Summit on April 11 in Portland, Oregon.

As a member of Team USA, Taylor will square off against a team comprised of the top 19-and-under international players. The men’s game event will be televised on Peacock at 7:00 pm, and will take place after the women’s game, which tips at 4:30.

Joining Taylor on the Hoops Summit roster are Bruce Branch III, Christian Collins, Jason Crowe Jr. (Missouri), Caleb Gaskins (Miami), Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy, Deron Rippey Jr. (Maryland), Jordan Smith Jr., Tyran Stokes, Cameron Williams (Duke) and Elijah Williams (Baylor).

Hoops Summit rosters were announced on social media earlier on Thursday night.

Each of the players participating in the 2026 NIKE Hoops summit are ranked in the Top 30 nationally by Rivals. Branch, Stokes, Holt, and Rippey are all ranked in the Top 10 by Rivals.

Taylor is ranked No. 26 in the Class of 2026 by Rivals and is the highest ranked player in a consensus Top 10 Michigan State recruiting class featuring New York shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, New Jersey forward Julius Avent, and Detroit point guard Carlos Medlock Jr.

Medlock and Taylor play together at Link Academy in Branson, MO, where Medlock is the starting point guard and has been the leading scorer for the undefeated Lions most of the season. Both Medlock and Taylor are in their respective first seasons at Link Academy.

Taylor led the NIKE Elite Youth Basketball League in field goal percentage while playing with MOKAN Elite during the grassroots season last summer before enrolling at Link Academy as a high school senior. Prior to Link, Taylor played at Shawnee Mission Northwestern in Kansas, where he won two state championships. As a high school junior, Taylor was named Defensive Player of the Year at the 6A level in the state of Kansas.

Taylor is the latest Michigan State player to compete in the NIKE Hoops Summit joining past Spartan alumni of the event that include Marcus Taylor, Gary Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Joshua Langford among others. Max Christie was selected to play in the 2021 Nike Hoops Summit, but the event was cancelled due to Covid.