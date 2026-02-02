Michigan State-bound Jasiah Jervis earns McDonald's All-American selection

Michigan State-bound shooting guard Jasiah Jervis received one of the highest honors available to a high school basketball player in the United States with his selection to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American team.

Jervis, who was also recently selected to the Jersey Mike’s midseason Naismith Award team, is averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for Bronx New York-based powerhouse Archbishop Stepinac, which has won three straight state championships. Incredibly, Jervis is one of three Stepinac players selected to be a McDonald’s All-American in 2026 along with twins Darius and Adonis Ratliff, both of whom have signed with Southern Cal.

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American games will be played in Glendale, AZ, on March 31st. The girls game will be played at 7:00 pm with the boys game to follow at 9:00 pm. Both games will be television on ESPN.

Lilly Williams, a 6-foot-6 center from Farmington Hills, MI, who plays for Howell high school, will represent Michigan State in the girls game. Williams is the No. 15 overall prospect in the SportsCenter Next Top 100 rankings in the Class of 2026.

Archbishop Stepinac is the only high school with three players selected to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American team. Jervis and his high school teammates will play for the East Team, which includes several prospects that the Spartans were involved with during the current recruiting cycle including Latrell Almond (Oklahoma State), Jaxon Richardson (Undecided), and Anthony Thompson (Ohio State). The West roster also includes several one-time Spartan recruiting targets including Maxi Adams (North Carolina), Quinn Costello (Michigan), and Arafan Diane (Houston).

Ranked No. 23 overall in the Class of 2026 and No. 8 at shooting guard, Jervis is one of the headliners for a Michigan State recruiting class currently ranked No. 5 in the nation and includes center Ethan Taylor, point guard Carlos Medlock Jr., and forward Julius Avent each of whom are four-star prospects and consensus Top 5 players in the states where they play high-school basketball.

Aside from Jervis, Taylor probably had the best chance at being selected to the McDonald’s All-American team given his reputation as one of the top centers in the Class of 2026. Although he was not selected to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American lineup, Taylor will represent the United State at the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit later this year against many of the Top under-19 players in the world.

Jervis joins a long list of players selected to McDonald’s All-Americans teams during the Tom Izzo era prior to playing for Michigan State. That group includes current Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears, who was one of two McDonald’s All-Americans in Tom Izzo’s 2023 recruiting class along with Xavier Booker, who is currently at UCLA. Other former Izzo era Spartans selected to McDonald’s All-American teams include Max Christie (2021), Jaren Jackson Jr. (2017), Miles Bridges (2016), Joshua Langford (2016), Deyonta Davis (2015), Gary Harris (2012), Keith Appling (2010), Shannon Brown (2003), Paul Davis (2001), Zach Randolph (2000), Marcus Taylor (2000), and Mateen Cleaves (1996).