BREAKING: Kevin Guskiewicz will remain president at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Kevin Guskiewicz is reversing course and has decided to remain president of Michigan State University, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

A source says a Michigan State Board of Trustees meeting to finalize the plans is scheduled for Monday.

A coalition of influential donors, university administrators and key stakeholders, including Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, have been lobbying Guskiewicz to stay at Michigan State for weeks. On Thursday – according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation – Guskiewicz informed members of that coalition that he has decided to renege on his plans to leave for Clemson, and will instead remain at Michigan State. The discussions remained positive throughout the weekend.

It’s unclear if there have been discussions to alter the terms of the $2 million base salary that the Michigan State Board of Trustees voted to offer Guskiewicz on May 17 during a special, emergency board meeting. That offer was an increase of nearly 50 percent over Guskiewicz’s current base salary of $1,029,210.

Stay tuned to SpartanMag for more information and analysis as to what this means for Michigan State athletics. Subscribe to SpartanMag at a special summer introductory rate of $4.99 a month (50% off) for the year. Get deal here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/.