Former Michigan State bigs Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler agree to NBA deals

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State didn’t have a player selected in this year’s NBA Draft, but two former Spartans still signed NBA contracts to kickstart their professional careers.

Shortly after the draft ended on Wednesday, center Carson Cooper signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Forward Jaxon Kohler followed up by signing a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal with his hometown Utah Jazz.

Both players are likely to compete with their organization’s summer league teams. The Grizzlies and Jazz will participate in the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 4-7, before heading to Las Vegas for the NBA’s traditional summer league, which runs from July 9-19.

In four years at Michigan State, Cooper enjoyed a steady rise from unranked recruit to defensive anchor. The Jackson, Mich., native averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a senior. Tom Izzo said that Cooper’s best basketball may still be ahead of him, thanks to his evolving offensive game and defensive versatility.

“These last two years at State, I started to see some stuff come together in my game, how I felt when I went on the floor, and just the love I started to have when I started to see the returns,” Cooper said following a workout with the Golden State Warriors in May. “Being able to go through it, it’s awesome.

“A lot of these workouts that I’ve gone to, they’re kind of surprised that I can shoot the three or that I have a decent-looking jumper, just because I didn’t shoot many at Michigan State. It’s not something that many people know about me, but I think it’s something that, in today’s NBA, is really valued.”

Kohler averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his final season with the Spartans. He began his Michigan State career as a back-to-the-basket scorer, but changed his body and his game over four seasons. By his senior year, Kohler had become an effective three-point shooter, and one of the Big Ten’s best rebounders.

Last season, Izzo called Kohler one of his hardest workers. Now Kohler will look to translate that mentality to the professional level.

“I’m not sure I’ve had a kid who cares as much about the game,” Izzo said of Kohler in March. “Mateen (Cleaves) did every day, every night. Denzel (Valentine) was one who lived, ate and slept it. Tum Tum (Nairn), (Matt) McQuaid, I’ve had guys. But this kid, he puts more into his work every day than just about anybody I’ve had.”