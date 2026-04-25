Washington Commanders select former Michigan State center Matt Gulbin in sixth round of NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Washington Commanders selected former Michigan State center Matt Gulbin in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 209 overall) on Saturday.

Michigan State has now had a player selected in five consecutive NFL Drafts. The Spartans’ streak of 80 straight drafts with a selection was snapped in 2021.

Gulbin (6-4, 312) was one of two Michigan State players to receive an invitation to February’s NFL Draft Combine. He joined punter Ryan Eckley at the event, but did not participate in drills due to injury. Once healthy, Gulbin returned to East Lansing to compete at Michigan State’s Pro Day in March.

Gulbin spent one season at Michigan State. The Wilton, Conn., native played every snap of the Spartans’ first 11 games before missing the season finale with an injury. He was named a team captain prior to the season and receive honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition following the campaign.

Gulbin enjoyed a productive season with the Spartans, finishing the year as Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked Power Four center. Now, he’s eager to prove himself in the league.

“NFL centers have a lot on their plates because there are guys depending on you to get on the same page,” Gulbin said in March. “You have to be smart and have a good football IQ. I think, this past year, playing in a pro-style offense was really important for me and contributed to how I can function on the field.”

Gulbin began his career at Wake Forest, where he played four seasons under current Michigan State offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. Gulbin played in 41 games for the Demon Deacons, including 11 starts at left guard, 11 at right guard and one at center. He earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition following his redshirt junior season in 2024.

Gulbin believes his positional versatility could help him carve out a consistent role in the NFL.

“I played center in every game I played in last year, so I think scouts are scouting me as a center,” Gulbin said. “In the NFL, though, there are a limited number of roster spots, so you really have to be able to play all three. I think I’ve shown that on film, and they know that if they need me to play guard, I can play guard.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said he expected Gulbin to go a bit earlier, and feels the Commanders got a high-value pick in Gulbin.

“Matt Gulbin had a heck of a year, going from Wake Forest to Michigan State,” Kiper told the ESPN audience on Saturday, shortly after Gulbin was selected. “I thought he would be more of a fourth or fifth round, he goes all the way to 209 near the end of the sixth round. Really good pick for Adam Peters and the Washington Commanders.

“Throughout his career he started at both guard and center – 11 at left guard, 11 at right guard, 12 at center, 34 career starts. As a run blocker, he will beat you up. This kid plays physical, gets after it, can drive defenders off the ball and get to the second level.

“His hand placement in pass pro is excellent, his footwork his good, he’s balanced, carries out combo blocks, works well with his teammates along the offensive line. This kid had a really good year at Michigan State. He played every snap in the first 11 games at center, 727 snaps. He missed the season finale against Maryland. He’s healthy and ready to go now.”

(Jim Comparoni contributed to this report).