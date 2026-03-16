Michigan State coach Tom Izzo makes Selection Sunday all about family

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has as much experience as anyone in college basketball at preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans have been a fixture in NCAA Tournament throughout Izzo’s time at Michigan State. Seeing his team appear on the screen during the CBS Selection Sunday show, however, is something that has yet to lose its magic.

Prior to learning that he and his players were headed to Buffalo as the No. 3 seed in the East Region to play on Thursday against No. 14 seed North Dakota State, Izzo addressed his team, briefly reminding them to enjoy a moment should not be taken for granted but probably is given the success the Spartans have had during March Madness during the past three decades.

“One thing I told my team upstairs, and I think it’s fun and sad every time I watch it now that we used to be one of those teams sitting there on the end of our seats, cheering and yelling and screaming and excited that we got in the tournament,” Izzo said. “And I hope our fans and our players realize it’s still an accomplishment, a big accomplishment, and it’s fun to feel that way.”

Michigan State makes Selection Sunday about family

Michigan State coaches and players celebrated Selection Sunday surrounded by family. Players were joined by friends and family. The same is true for Michigan State coaches, including Izzo, who has long included his family in Selection Sunday celebrations.

This year, Selection Sunday was even more special for Izzo, who had his granddaughter Isabella perched on his lap during the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.

“That’s the one advantage of being in the same place, and there are disadvantages,” Izzo said. “But the advantage is you do get to share it with people you know, you like, and I mean, a lot of people don’t get to do that. So, I feel blessed. I’m lucky I get to do it.”

Izzo has two granddaughters. Isabella, who was born in 2023, is the daughter of Racquel Izzo-McDonald. Sophie, who was born in 2025, is the daughter of Steven Izzo.

Izzo has made a longstanding effort to involve his family in the Michigan State basketball program. His son Steven was a walk-on for the Spartans. His daughter Racquel worked in the basketball office when she was a student at Michigan State.

“I do remember when Racquel was little, because she more or less lived here, and then when Steven came along, we got a great picture up there, and Kelvin Torbert, and Steven sitting on his knee when he was four. I think back then, we had some of the Selection shows in my basement. It wasn’t quite as big. It wasn’t quite as big a deal, but it’s always great to have your kids and now your grandkids involved in it, because they know the other side of the job.

Sharing Selection Sunday with his granddaughter Isabella was another special selection Selection Sunday moment.

“And then when you have a granddaughter, that’s even more special, you know,” Izzo said. “Someday when I’m gone, there’ll be a picture of me and her sitting there probably, and that’ll be cool too, for her memory-making moments, and one chapter to her book someday.