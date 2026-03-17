Tom Izzo says Purdue earned No. 2 seed, but past precedent went against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Tom Izzo isn’t afraid to criticize the NCAA when he gets a chance, but he had no problem with the Selection Committee’s decision to award Michigan State with a No. 3 seed and push Purdue up to a No. 2 seed. Purdue deserved it, Izzo said, because of the Boilermakers’ four victories during the Big Ten Tournament and their eventual Big Ten Tournament Championship. It’s been a common belief over the years that winning or losing the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, just minutes before the brackets are announced, has little impact on the final seedings. But during a good-natured back-and-forth with media members during Monday’s weekly press conference, Izzo was reminded of times when Michigan State victories in the Big Ten Championship Game seemingly went unrewarded by the selection committee. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)