Michigan State cornerback Anthony Pinnace enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State cornerback Anthony Pinnace has entered the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Sunday.

Pinnace (6-0, 160) spent one season with the Spartans. The redshirt junior logged one tackle in a reserve role for Michigan State this fall.

Pinnace spent the spring semester at Texas-San Antonio before transferring to Michigan State in the summer. He played the 2024 season at Iowa Western Community College, where he logged 18 tackles and five pass deflections in 11 games.

The Ypsilanti, Mich., native spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College. He logged 31 tackles (two for a loss), three interceptions and 10 pass deflections en route to First Team NJCAA All-American honors in 2023. He redshirted the 2022 season and did not appear in a game.

Pinnace played high school football at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron.

Michigan State will also lose cornerbacks Aydan West, Chance Rucker, Ade Willie, Jeremiah Hughes and George Mullins to the portal. Starters Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton will depart the program after exhausting their collegiate eligibility.

Michigan State can return NiJhay Burt, Andrew Brinson, Keshawn Williams, Deuce Edwards and walk-on Dorian Davis at the position. The Spartans will add three-star signees TJ Umenyiora, KJ Deriso and Jeremiah Favorite to the room as freshmen.

