Michigan State cornerback Chance Rucker enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State continues to take hits to its roster. This time, the Spartans lost cornerback Chance Rucker to the transfer portal, which opened on Friday.

Rucker (6-1, 180) is a Denton, Texas, native. He played in all 12 games for Michigan State as a freshman in 2023. He took a redshirt in 2024 after suffering a season-ending injury two games into the season.

Rucker seemed primed for a big role after his solid freshman season, but it remained limited in 2025 as he returned from injury. He tallied seven tackles and two pass deflections as a redshirt sophomore this fall. Rucker has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Rucker is the 38th Spartan player to announce plans to enter the portal, joining defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, quarterback Aidan Chiles, cornerback Aydan West, offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, running back Makhi Frazier, receiver Nick Marsh, defensive back Ade Willie, receiver Evan Boyd, defensive end Jalen Thompson, safety Justin Denson, receiver Chrishon McCray, quarterback Ryland Jessee, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, safety Tracy Revels, edge Tyler Gillison, linebacker Darius Snow, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, kicker Martin Connington, defensive back George Mullins, walk-on receiver Grant Calcagno, walk-on defensive back Elisha West, edge David Santiago, long snapper Kaden Schickel, walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, offensive tackle Justin Bell, offensive tackle Payton Stewart, walk-on offensive tackle Rashawn Rogers, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, offensive guard Gavin Broscious, offensive linemen Mercer and Charlton Luniewski, tight end Michael Masunas, walk-on receiver Shawn Foster and tight end Wyatt Hook.

Killop’s take

Michigan State cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat will look to fully rebuild the position group this portal cycle following the losses of former starters Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton to graduation, along with the portal departures of Rucker and freshman standout Aydan West.

As of now, redshirt junior Anthony Pinnace, sophomore Andrew Brinson, redshirt freshman Keshawn Williams, freshman Duece Edwards are the only returners for Michigan State at cornerback.