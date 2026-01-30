DotComp: Current chapter of Michigan State-Michigan rivalry, sealed with a kiss 

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Every year, in the post-holiday dog days of winter, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is reminded of his respect/hate relationship with the University of Michigan. He was asked about it during post-practice interviews on Wednesday, and he growled a little bit. He was asked about it later that evening during his radio show, and he managed to laugh a little bit. But Mike Garland - a long-time former Michigan State assistant coach and college teammate of Izzo’s - provided some never-before-heard insight into the early days of Izzo’s hatred for the Wolverines. “Chief,” Garland said to Izzo. (That’s what he calls him.) “Do you remember the first time we beat them?” That would have been in February of 1998, the second meeting of the season between the two teams. “We went down there (to Ann Arbor) and they beat us pretty bad,” Garland told the radio audience. “But the thing that really got us all going, and even the kids, is their fans mistreated our wives, and Tone’s mom, and all of that.” Tone is Antonio Smith. He was a junior captain of the 1998 team and is still regarded as the ring leader who set the cornerstone for the Izzo era. Mateen Cleaves was a sophomore that year. Michigan State came out of nowhere to win Izzo’s first Big Ten Championship that season. The unexpected rise gained steam with an 80-75 victory over a Michigan team which was led by interim head coach Brian Ellerbe and center Robert Traylor. (MORE inside SpartanMag. 🚨 Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)