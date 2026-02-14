ANALYSIS: Deep dive on what went wrong for Michigan State at Wisconsin & what's next

Michigan State’s hopes of hanging with the top echelon in the Big Ten took a severe hit Friday night, and Wisconsin’s gained steams. Wisconsin throttled the No. 10-ranked Spartans, 92-71, setting off a court-storming at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Michigan State has lost three of four, including a pair of road court storms at Minnesota and now Wisconsin. Michigan State’s victory over Illinois last weekend signaled renewed indications that the Spartans could hang with, and beat, the best. But Wisconsin offered evidence to differ on this night. WHAT IT MEANS Not only did the Spartans fall three games behind Michigan in the Big Ten race, Michigan State also showed continued shortcomings that are going to remain an obstacle for the Spartans’ hopes of matching up with some of the best teams in the conference and the country. Michigan State fell to 20-5 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin (18-7 and 10-4) has won nine of its last 11, with wins over Michigan State, Michigan and Illinois. The Badgers’ two losses since Jan. 3 were by 1 (at Indiana) and 2 (to USC) points. In short, the Badgers are playing as well as any team in the Big Ten right now, which means they are playing as well as anyone in the country. “I thought they played as well as I’ve seen them play all year, and that includes the Michigan game,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “They made shots. Part of it was we decided not to guard tonight, which was disappointing. I think it was one of those games when they were good and we were bad, and that’s a bad combination against a good team.” WHERE MICHIGAN STATE IS LACKING There are problems on offense and defense which limit Michigan State’s ability to hang with the best, and they might not be going away soon. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)