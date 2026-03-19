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ANALYSIS: How Michigan State’s dominance against North Dakota State could carry over against Louisville

On3 imageby: Jim Comparoni49 minutes agoJimComparoni
Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to shoot during the first half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to shoot during the first half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports

SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni breaks down Michigan State's 92-67 win over North Dakota State on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

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