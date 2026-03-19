ANALYSIS: How Michigan State’s dominance against North Dakota State could carry over against Louisville

ANALYSIS: How Michigan State’s dominance against North Dakota State could carry over against Louisvilleby: Jim Comparoni49 minutes agoJimComparoniRead In AppMichigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to shoot during the first half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY SportsSpartanMag's Jim Comparoni breaks down Michigan State's 92-67 win over North Dakota State on Thursday at KeyBank Center.