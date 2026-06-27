Michigan State freshman Chase Reid picked seventh overall in 2026 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken selected incoming Michigan State freshman Chase Reid seventh overall in the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday. The Chesterfield, Michigan native defenseman will join the Spartans this winter after spending the last two seasons with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL.

Reid was regarded as one of the premier defensemen in the 2026 class after logging 24 goals and 35 assists (59 points) across three teams last season. He recorded 21 goals and 33 assists in 55 games for the Greyhounds, two goals and two assists in the World Junior Championships for Team USA and one goal in three games for Team CHL during the Prospects Challenge.

“He is approaching the elite stratosphere where he can be, at minimum, a top two ‘D’ (defenseman) in the NHL and maybe a No. 1 on a team,” an NHL scout anonymously told The Hockey News prior to the draft. “He can skate. He has skill and a good stick. But he’s also a vacuum along the right side. He can test any puck near him. Inside the blue line, neutral zone, entries, he just doesn’t give any ice, and he’s so driving to make plays with and without the puck.”

“He’s not a physical player,” another NHL scout told The Hockey News in its annual Draft Preview issue. “But he relies on hockey sense, anticipation and stick positioning to stel pucks and transition to offense. Probably the most upside offensivley in the draft among defensemen.”

Reid is now the second top-10 selection from Michigan State in the last three NHL Drafts. The Chicago Blackhawks selected fellow defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft following his standout freshman season at Michigan State.

Michigan State has consistently attracted NHL-caliber talent under head coach Adam Nightingale. Reid gives the program another marquee prospect as the Spartans continue their push for a national championship.

More incoming Michigan State freshmen are expected to hear their names called in Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend: forward Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) and Jack Hextall (Youngstown Phantoms) are all projected to go high in the draft.