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Michigan State focusing on itself as it gears up for third straight NCAA Tournament appearance

IMG_2371by: Kenny Jordan1 hour ago
Michigan State's Gavin O'Connell, center, celebrates his goal with Cayden Lindstrom, left, and Owen West during the second period in the game against Notre Dame on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State's Gavin O'Connell, center, celebrates his goal with Cayden Lindstrom, left, and Owen West during the second period in the game against Notre Dame on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is working on itself ahead of its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Spartans will face UConn on Thursday.

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