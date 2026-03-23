Michigan State focusing on itself as it gears up for third straight NCAA Tournament appearance

Michigan State focusing on itself as it gears up for third straight NCAA Tournament appearanceby: Kenny Jordan1 hour agoRead In AppMichigan State's Gavin O'Connell, center, celebrates his goal with Cayden Lindstrom, left, and Owen West during the second period in the game against Notre Dame on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena. - Nick King, USA TODAY SportsMichigan State is working on itself ahead of its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Spartans will face UConn on Thursday.