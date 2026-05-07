Michigan State football to play Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, beginning in 2028

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State on Thursday announced a pair of home-and-home football scheduling contracts with Big 12 opponents, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State.

Michigan State also announced the completion of next year’s non-conference schedule with the addition of Duquesne. Michigan State will open the 2027 season at home against Duquesne, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4. Michigan State will play Central Michigan (Sept. 11) and Notre Dame (Sept. 18) at home to round out the non-conference 2027 schedule.

As for the new contracts with Oklahoma State and Cincinnati, the games will begin in 2028 when the Spartans play at Oklahoma State on Sept. 16. Michigan State has one other non-conference game scheduled for that season, against Western Michigan on Sept. 2. A third non-conference opponent will be needed that season, almost certainly a mid-major which will not require a return road trip for the Spartans in the future.

Oklahoma State will be play a return game in East Lansing on Sept. 13, 2031. The Spartans are also scheduled to play Western Michigan on Aug. 30 of 2031, with a third non-conference game to be named later.

These will mark the first-ever football games between Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

Michigan State will play at Cincinnati’s historic Nippert Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030. The Spartans will also play host to Central Michigan in 2030, on Aug. 30. One additional non-conference game for 2030 has yet to be named.

Michigan State will play host to Cincinnati on Sept. 13, 2031. The Spartans will also play a home game against Western Michigan on Aug. 30, 2031.

Michigan State and Cincinnati have only met two previous times and not since 1946. The Spartans beat the Bearcats in the first-ever meeting in 1930, 32-0, but fell in 1946, 18-7. Both of the previous matchups were in East Lansing.

MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL FUTURE SCHEDULES (as of May 7, 2026)

2027

Sept. 4: DUQUESNE

Sept. 11: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 18: NOTRE DAME

Big Ten Games (dates TBA):

Home (4): Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away (5): Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington

2028

Sept. 2: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 16: at Oklahoma State

Big Ten Games (dates TBA):

Home (5): Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, USC

Away (4): Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon

2029

Sept. 15: OKLAHOMA STATE

2030

Aug. 31: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 14: at Cincinnati

2031

Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 13: CINCINNATI

2032

Sept. 11: at BYU