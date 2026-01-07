Former Michigan State center Paul Davis apologizes for actions that led to his ejection from USC game

Former Michigan State center Paul Davis apologizes for actions that led to his ejection from USC gameby: Jake Lyskawa45 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppA Michigan State fan, former Spartan great Paul Davis, gestures as he is ejected from Michigan State's game against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. - Nick King, USA TODAY SportsFormer Michigan State center Paul Davis issued a public apology for the actions that led to his dismissal from Monday's game vs. USC.