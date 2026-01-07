Skip to main content
Michigan State
Join Now

Former Michigan State center Paul Davis apologizes for actions that led to his ejection from USC game

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa45 minutes agojakelyskawa
A Michigan State fan, former Spartan great Paul Davis, gestures as he is ejected from Michigan State's game against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
A Michigan State fan, former Spartan great Paul Davis, gestures as he is ejected from Michigan State's game against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan State center Paul Davis issued a public apology for the actions that led to his dismissal from Monday's game vs. USC.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
SpartanMag
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan State Spartans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.