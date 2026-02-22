Skip to main content
Michigan State
Join Now

Jaxon Kohler demanding better after Michigan State's narrow win over Ohio State: 'We can't have any drop-offs'

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa18 seconds agojakelyskawa
Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, moves around Ohio State's Ivan Niegovan on his way to a score during the second half on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, moves around Ohio State's Ivan Niegovan on his way to a score during the second half on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler plans to ask more from himself and his teammates after their tight win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Join for $1
then billed annually
SpartanMag
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan State Spartans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.