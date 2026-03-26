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Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler preparing for tough test in UConn center Tarris Reed Jr.

On3 imageby: Jason Killop32 minutes agoKillopOn3
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler is preparing for a tough test in UConn center Tarris Reed Jr., who the Spartans will face in the Sweet 16.

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