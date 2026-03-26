Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler preparing for tough test in UConn center Tarris Reed Jr.by: Jason Killop32 minutes agoKillopOn3Read In AppMichigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler is preparing for a tough test in UConn center Tarris Reed Jr., who the Spartans will face in the Sweet 16.