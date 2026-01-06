Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler watching work pay off after back-to-back hot shooting nights

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler watching work pay off after back-to-back hot shooting nightsby: Jake Lyskawa53 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppRinged by Southern California Trojans defenders, Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) comes down with an offensive rebound during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. - Dale Young, USA TODAY SportsMichigan State big Jaxon Kohler is seeing his work pay off after back-to-back hot shooting nights, including a perfect performance vs. USC.