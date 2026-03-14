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Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler: 'We have to have a sense of urgency' heading into NCAA Tournament

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa60 minutes agojakelyskawa
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) passes the ball against UCLA forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13. - Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) passes the ball against UCLA forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13. - Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler said the Spartans need to play with a greater sense of urgency following their Big Ten Tournament loss.

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