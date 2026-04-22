Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu entered the transfer portal just hours before it closed on Tuesday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Ugochukwu (6-3, 195) spent one season with the Spartans. He began the year backing up Jeremy Fears at point guard, and eventually worked his way into the starting lineup as a shooting guard. The Sugar Land, Texas, native started 12 consecutive games before losing his job to Jordan Scott on Feb. 4 – the same day he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Ugochukwu finished his sophomore campaign averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting (44.2 percent from three) in 22 games. Michigan State missed Ugochukwu’s three-point shooting, ball-handling and defense following his injury.

A former three-star prospect, Ugochukwu began his career at Miami. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds on 48.3 percent shooting (17.6 percent from three) in 28 games (16 starts) for the Hurricanes.

Michigan State can return Scott, Kur Teng, Coen Carr, Kaleb Glenn, Cam Ward and Jesse McCulloch from last year’s team. Fears declared for the 2026 NBA Draft earlier this month, but maintained his collegiate eligibility.

Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock, Julius Avent and Ethan Taylor will join the team as freshmen this summer.