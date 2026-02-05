Michigan State HC Tom Izzo: Divine Ugochukwu injury 'doesn't look good'

Tom Izzo could not officially diagnose the injury Divine Ugochukwu suffered in Michigan State’s 76-73 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, but the Michigan State coach shared that it “doesn’t look good.”

“It was his foot, but I don’t know one other thing,” Izzo said after the game. “I think they were taking him to get x-rayed.”

Ugochukwu checked in for his second shift with 7:11 to play in the first half, but checked himself out just :35 seconds later after experiencing some discomfort in his foot. Michigan State medical personnel evaluated the injury on the bench before taking Ugochukwu to the locker room, according to Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz.

Ugochukwu did not return to the game. He changed into a sweatsuit and watched the second half from the bench.

Wednesday marked Ugochukwu’s first game coming off the bench since Michigan State played Duke on Dec. 6. He scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes against Minnesota. With Ugochukwu unavailable, Denham Wojcik played back-up point guard behind Jeremy Fears.

As for the shooting guard position, Jordan Scott played 29 minutes as a first-time starter, while Kur Teng played 18 and Trey Fort played 15. Michigan State will count on all three to produce if Ugochukwu has to miss considerable time.

“I’d say Jordan played pretty well,” Izzo said. “We could’ve Jeremy to back him up, and Trey finally made some shots, but right now, I have some problems at the other ends of the court. To have (Ugochukwu’s injury) happen during the game, it was a little harder. Moving forward, we’ll address it.”