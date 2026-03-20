Skip to main content
Michigan State
Join Now

Michigan State's Trey Fort looking to keep NCAA Tournament momentum going against Louisville

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa27 minutes agojakelyskawa
Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) dribbles and looks to pass as North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) dribbles and looks to pass as North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports

Trey Fort will look to deliver for Michigan State against Louisville on Saturday to help keep his longest NCAA Tournament run alive.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
SpartanMag
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan State Spartans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.