Michigan State's Trey Fort looking to keep NCAA Tournament momentum going against Louisville

Michigan State's Trey Fort looking to keep NCAA Tournament momentum going against Louisvilleby: Jake Lyskawa27 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppMichigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) dribbles and looks to pass as North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY SportsTrey Fort will look to deliver for Michigan State against Louisville on Saturday to help keep his longest NCAA Tournament run alive.