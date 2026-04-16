SPRING PRACTICE UPDATE: Michigan State HC Pat Fitzgerald: 'We can't play enough football'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has come to satisfactory conclusion in recent days. “We just can't play enough football,” he said following practice on Tuesday. There is skill work to be done, physical contact to be administered, schematics to be installed. The Spartans will stage practice No. 14 of 15 on Thursday, with the finale coming at noon on Saturday when Michigan State will scrimmage at Spartan Stadium in the Spring Showcase (doors open at 10:30, autographs afterward). Fans will need to download free digital tickets to be scanned in for entry into Spartan Stadium. To claim the free digital ticket, visit msuspartans.com. Fans are encouraged to claim their tickets in advance to expedite entry. At Saturday’s event, there will be no score, no “game.” But there will be 11 vs 11, ones vs ones scrimmaging. For the astute observer, you can get more out of watching ones vs ones in a practice setting than a mix-and-match “spring game.” “Our goal is to get somewhere around 75-ish plays on Saturday of actual, move the ball (scrimmaging),” Fitzgerald said. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)