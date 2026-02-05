Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says Jeremy Fears has to 'grow up a little bit'

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said Jeremy Fears needs to mature, following Wednesday’s loss at Minnesota, and the technical foul which gained a negative spotlight as part of the Spartans’ two-game losing streak. Fears delivered a backward, donkey kick to the crotch of Minnesota’s Langston Reynolds after Reynolds was called for an inadvertent chest-to-back foul on Fears. Minnesota coaches called for a replay review. Officials reviewed it, saw the kick, deemed it intentional, and slapped Fears with a technical foul. Michigan State trailed 45-40 at the time, having come back from an 11-point deficit. That foul cost Michigan State a possession, granted Minnesota two free throws at the ball. And the team was soon up to double digits again. This episode comes two days after Fears became the subject of scrutiny in the aftermath of Friday’s loss to Michigan. Following Wednesday’s game, Izzo was asked if he felt teams are starting to bait Fears now, if whether he feels Fears is taking the bait. “Yeah, well when somebody comes out and publicly says something about a guy that sometimes happens, but that's Jeremy's fault,” Izzo said, in an unveiled reference to Dusty May’s comments. “So are they baiting him? Well of course, of course." (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)