Michigan State HC Pat Fitzgerald credits Tom Izzo for warm welcome, basketball atmosphere for recruiting success

Michigan State HC Pat Fitzgerald credits Tom Izzo for warm welcome, basketball atmosphere for recruiting successby: Jake Lyskawa1 hour agojakelyskawaRead In AppMichigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald hypes up the Izzone before the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. - Nick King, USA TODAY SportsPat Fitzgerald expressed his appreciation for Tom Izzo, who has made the Michigan State football coach feel welcome in East Lansing.