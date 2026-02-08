Skip to main content
Michigan State
Join Now

Michigan State HC Pat Fitzgerald credits Tom Izzo for warm welcome, basketball atmosphere for recruiting success

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa1 hour agojakelyskawa
Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald hypes up the Izzone before the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald hypes up the Izzone before the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Pat Fitzgerald expressed his appreciation for Tom Izzo, who has made the Michigan State football coach feel welcome in East Lansing.

Join for $1
then billed annually
SpartanMag
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan State Spartans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.