Tom Izzo voices support for Kevin Guskiewicz, calls for unity amid president's decision to stay at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – One of Kevin Guskiewicz’s biggest supporters has issued a statement following the president’s decision to remain at Michigan State.

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo voiced his satisfaction with the move on Monday. This comes weeks after Izzo went public with his “disgust” over the turmoil that led to Guskiewicz’s presumed departure for Clemson, and the departure of athletic director J Batt for Kentucky.

“Over the last several weeks, whether it’s been in conversations with Spartans, articles I’ve read or interviews I’ve listened to, I’ve been amazed at the wide-spread support for Kevin Guskiewicz,” Izzo wrote. “Even individuals who held different ideas spoke highly of his performance as president.

“In more than two years here in East Lansing, President Guskiewicz has demonstrated exceptional commitment to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community. Although I’ve always believed that no one individual is larger than the program or the university, strong leadership matters greatly. The progress we’ve made as a university and the philanthropic support shown by our donors are evidence of momentum and belief in our future under his leadership.”

Izzo and Guskiewicz grew close upon Guskiewicz’s hiring at Michigan State in 2024. Much of Izzo’s frustration over Guskiewicz’s presumed departure stemmed from Izzo’s admiration of Guskiewicz; he called Guskiewicz “one of the best” presidents he’s worked with in 43 years at Michigan State, and didn’t want to see him leave.

SpartanMag reported on Monday that a coalition of influential donors, university administrators and key stakeholders, Izzo, have been lobbying Guskiewicz to stay at Michigan State for weeks.

Izzo concluded by again calling for unity among Michigan State leaders and alumni. That likely includes the university’s Board of Trustees, which Guskiewicz grew frustrated with prior to his presumed departure.

“As President Guskiewicz reaffirms his commitment to Michigan State University, this is a chance for every Spartan to do the same,” Izzo wrote. “For the 600,000 living alums, and everyone who calls themselves a Spartan, this is a moment for unity. Growth requires new ideas and allows for different perspectives, but we all must share a singular purpose of making Michigan State the greatest possible university it can be. It’s a responsibility we owe Spartans past, present and future.”