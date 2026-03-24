Michigan State's Tom Izzo provides injury updates on Denham Wojcik, Divine Ugochukwu ahead of Sweet 16

Michigan State's Tom Izzo provides injury updates on Denham Wojcik, Divine Ugochukwu ahead of Sweet 16by: Kenny Jordan1 hour agoRead In AppMichigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) dribbles against North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Mark Konezny, USA TODAY SportsMichigan State HC Tom Izzo provided injury updates on Denham Wojcik and Divine Ugochukwu ahead of the Spartans' Sweet 16 matchup with UConn.