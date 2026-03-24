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Michigan State's Tom Izzo provides injury updates on Denham Wojcik, Divine Ugochukwu ahead of Sweet 16

IMG_2371by: Kenny Jordan1 hour ago
Michigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) dribbles against North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) dribbles against North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. - Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo provided injury updates on Denham Wojcik and Divine Ugochukwu ahead of the Spartans' Sweet 16 matchup with UConn.

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