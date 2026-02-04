Michigan State hires John McNulty as QB coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State has hired John McNulty as its new quarterbacks coach, sources confirmed to On3’s Pete Nakos on Wednesday. McNulty will join the team on Feb. 10.

McNulty, 57, replaces Mike Bajakian, who left to coach quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Fitzgerald said on Wednesday that he did not anticipate Bajakian’s departure.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “This kind of happened pretty quickly, and I’m really happy for Jake (Bajakian). I was thankful that he was on planes, trains and automobiles all over the country seeing quarterbacks, flights canceled, flights delayed. He grinded.

“And then Monk (Todd Monken), obviously, getting the job with the Browns, I’ve known Monk for a long time, and he and Jake have a history there. When he did get the job, I kind of thought to myself when I was on the road, ‘Ah, hopefully he doesn’t call Jake,’ and sure enough, he did.

“But this is a great opportunity, and one I actually encouraged Jake to take. He called me and we talked about the particulars of the job, and it was the right move for him and for his family. So I’m very thankful for the short amount of time he was here. I think he set the tone a little bit with our quarterbacks.”

A 35-year coaching veteran, McNulty spent the 2025 season as a senior offensive analyst at Rutgers. Prior to that, he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as an analyst at Alabama, where he worked with new Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

“As Nick and I kind of moved forward with what we were looking for, we wanted someone with coordinating experience, similar to Jake, to add to the room, someone with quarterback background experience,” Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, that speaks for itself with John McNulty. And then someone who maybe either one of us potentially had familiarity with, and obviously Nick and John have worked together before.

“I interviewed a handful of candidates. We had an outpouring, again, of candidates interested, and I’m very thankful for that. But we kind of set our parameters with what we were looking for, and we were able to get that done relatively quickly, but very thoroughly. I feel like we’ve added a piece of comfort that Nick has (because) they’ve work together in the past. I’m excited to get John here.”

McNulty served as Boston College’s offensive coordinator in 2022. He coached tight ends at Notre Dame from 2020-21 after serving as an offensive assistant at Penn State in 2019. The Clarks Summit, Pa., native spent two years as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018 and 2019.

McNulty also held offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach duties at Rutgers from 2006-08. He has 13 seasons of NFL coaching experience under his belt as well.

McNulty played safety at Penn State from 1988-90.

McNulty will oversee a room that includes redshirt sophomore Alessio Milivojevic, sixth-year senior Cam Fancher, redshirt freshman Leo Hannan and true freshman Kayd Coffman.

He joins an offensive staff that includes Sheridan, running backs coach Devon Spalding, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.