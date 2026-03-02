ANALYSIS: How No. 13 Michigan State handled Indiana and keeps Marching toward improvement

Michigan State used 21 points apiece from Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears while Kur Teng delivered 18 big points off the bench in handing Indiana a 77-64 defeat, Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans have won four straight since losing at Wisconsin on Feb. 13, including a pair of noteworthy wins in the state of Indiana this week. Michigan State had experienced problems on the road prior to this week, but these wins over the Hoosiers and Purdue make the Spartans (24-5 and 14-4 in the Big Ten) a rising stock nationally as the calendar has flipped to March. Michigan State held Indiana scoreless for the final 3:15, unable to mount a late push. Michigan State jumped out to leads of 14-5 and 26-13 and controlled the game throughout, but couldn’t put the thing away until the final minutes. WHAT IT MEANS Michigan State entered this game projected by some as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At 24-5 with a home game coming up against Rutgers, the Spartans are strengthening their case for a No. 3 seed, with a No. 2 not out of the equation if Michigan State remains hot. Not long ago, after losing three out of four, the chances of sliding to a No. 5 or lower were a concern. But Michigan State has righted itself, and is starting to get better and better play from Fears, plus a splash of perimeter shooting from the wing positions. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)