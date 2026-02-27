ANALYSIS: How No. 13 Michigan State took down No. 8 Purdue; What It Means & What's Next

In coaching more than one thousand games, Michigan State's Tom Izzo can tell you when he has struck a special one. And Thursday night’s 76-74 victory at No. 8 Purdue was a special one. Michigan State shot 57.7 percent in the second half, took good care of the ball in the face of combative Purdue defense, and survived a Braden Smith 3-point attempt from the logo to score a mammoth victory at crazed Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. “It was one of the better wins I’ve had in my career because I know how hard it is to win here and it was a hell of a game,” Izzo said. “All in all, that was as good a win as you can have, in a tough place to play and I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we deserved to win the game at the end, and that was the message in the huddles. We deserved to win.” No. 13 Michigan State improved to 23-5 and 13-4 in posting its most impressive road victory of the year. The Spartans came back from early deficits of 9-2 and 13-7 and showed a level of poise and control that the Spartans hadn’t demonstrated in a situation like this, all year. (MORE DEEP DIVE ANALYSIS inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)